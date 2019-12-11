Prisoners, driver hospitalized after crash involving Plymouth County Sheriff transport van in Middleboro

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Six prisoners have been taken to the hospital for evaluation after a Plymouth County Sheriff transport van was rear-ended by another vehicle in Middleboro on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the van was also hospitalized after the crash near the intersection of Route 44 eastbound and Plymouth Street around 1 p.m., according to Middleboro police.

No additional information was immediately released.

