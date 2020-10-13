HARDWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A new tool is helping clear the air at a private school in Hardwick.

Eagle Hill School is using a UV air purifier to kill viruses, bacteria and other germs in the air.

It’s the first school in the country to use the devices made by RxAir in Worcester.

PJ McDonald, head of the school, says many of their students have learning disabilities, so it’s important to get them back in the classroom.

“We took many measures and the RxAirs were one of them,” he said. “We felt as though as we go into the fall and into the winter, that clean air in the classroom is essential and these UV light air purifying systems do a remarkable job of cleaning the air.”

The school spent $50,000 to buy 95 purifiers for its classrooms, dormitories and other facilities.

