HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A private school on Cape Cod has suspended on-field football activities as officials investigate a report of racial slurs being used during a recent game.

Cathedral High School players reported to their coaches that one or more St. John Paul II School players directed racial epithets toward them during Saturday’s football game, St. John Paul II School President Christopher Keavy wrote in a letter to families and staff.

These allegations were brought to the attention of the school administration, prompting an investigation.

“We will proceed diligently, realizing the grave wrong of such language and also the need to determine the facts,” Keavy wrote in the letter.

In addition to suspending on-field football activities, Keavy says appropriate steps, including possible disciplinary actions, will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.

