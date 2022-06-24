BOSTON (WHDH) - Pro-choice advocates in Massachusetts are upset, but not surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, though they reminded residents that abortion is still legal for women up until 24 weeks of pregnancy in most cases.

“Right now, people can look to Massachusetts for care and for leadership,” said Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. “We must meet this moment with the urgency it demands by taking action to expand access to all sexual and reproductive health care– in our clinics providing care to all who want it and by legislating reproductive health equity in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

Amy Rosenthal, executive director of Healthcare for All, said she’s anticipating an influx of calls from reproductive health care seekers in other states, but added that the state needs to make greater investments into existing resources to ensure that people can access safe care in Massachusetts.

The ACLU of Massachusetts also released a statement condemning the decision, adding that it will “disproportionately fall on people of color, those struggling to make ends meet, young people, rural residents, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ communities.”

