NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of pro-Israeli demonstrators gathered for their weekly rally in support of the hostages in Gaza in Newton on Sunday, less than a week after an attack at a similar event prompted a shooting.

The weekly event, organized by Run for Their Lives Boston, had special meaning this week and the group made their way over to Washington Street, where a similar rally took a violent turn.

“Here we have a number of different groups have come together to support Scott Hayes,” said Ron Scharf, a pro-Israel supporter.

The Middlesex DA says Hayes was part of a pro-Israel protest in Newton on Thursday when 31-year-old Caleb Gannon started shouting comments at them on the other side of the street. Video shows him then tackling Hayes to the ground.

“Then Scott had a weapon, that weapon discharged, Caleb was shot, Scott immediately came and administered first aid to him and Scott has now been charged with criminal charges,” Scharf said. “He was charged first before the assailant.”

Hayes was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

“That somebody tried to hurt him because he was standing with Jewish people – there’s just something wrong with that,” said Adina Troen-Krasnow. “Who does that?”

Newton police have also applied for a criminal complaint for assault and battery against Gannon. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has raised more than 200-thousand dollars for Hayes’ legal fees.

Organizers with Run for Their Lives say they will continue to meet every Sunday morning until all the hostages are released.

