CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pro-Israeli crowd gathered across a shut-down Massachusetts Avenue near MIT Friday afternoon, facing a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus about 100 yards away.

At Friday’s rally, hosted by the Israeli American Council, speakers expressed that some pro-Palestinian demonstrators at MIT and on campuses across the country have intimidated Jewish students. More than a dozen tents remained pitched on the university’s campus, where temporary fencing was erected surrounding the demonstration area.

“The rise in antisemitism and hate on campus is not acceptable,” said Sagit Sadeattia of the Israeli American Council.

Signs that said “Jewish Students, You Are Not Alone,” were seen among the roughly 100 pro-Israeli demonstrators, some wrapped in Israeli flags. Photos of hostages taken by Hamas were planted in a nearby grassy area.

“Let this rally be remembered not for confrontation but for the unity and hope it inspires,” MIT sophomore Eitan Moore said.

The Boston Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in support of the pro-Palestinian protestors Friday afternoon. Demonstrators held a banner that said “JEWS SAY: CEASEFIRE NOW,” along with Palestinian flags.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators say they too have been targeted with hate.

“They’ve punched me. They’ve attacked me. They’ve attacked other students,” a pro-Palestinian encampment organizer said.

The organizer said the protesters were in negotiations with Tufts administrations, but are not satisfied.

“Our encampment has remained peaceful. All week, we’ve been in negotiations, and this is just another tactic to try and intimidate us,” the pro-Palestinian organizer said.

Harvard University student Shabbos Kestenbaum said he sued the university, saying it hasn’t done enough to protect Jewish students.

“To all Jewish students across the country, you are not alone. Stand tall. We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced,” Kestenbaum said.

Both sides said they feared a repeat of what happened at UCLA days ago when protesters and counter-demonstrators violently clashed.

“I think everybody’s fairly concerned about that, and all I can say is that we’re hopefully prepared and trying to keep each other safe, and that’s really all we can do,” pro-Palestinian demonstrator Zoroteia Macri said.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss visited Harvard Thursday to speak with Jewish and Israeli students, who he said feel unheard and alone.

“I have written to Harvard requesting an action plan for how they’re going to improve their antisemitism culture over the next several weeks,” Auchincloss said. “People have the right to say, to protest, to disagree — universities also have the obligation to enforce and uphold a suitable learning environment for all students.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters are staying put at Tufts University and Harvard, in addition to MIT.

At Emerson, where over 100 were arrested last week after an encampment was cleared by police, students put sticky notes of their demands on the windows of an administration building. The faculty at Emerson is expected to hold a vote of no confidence in the college president on Monday.

