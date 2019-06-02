Pro-life and pro-choice protesters clash on Boston Common, 7 arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested seven people Sunday after pro-life and pro-choice protesters clashed on the common.

Boston police officers say extra officers were called to the scene on Boston Common after a small, annual pro-life rally grew to a large protest between activists on both sides of the abortion issue.

Witnesses say that encounters between the two groups were mostly verbal but Boston police say there were a few confrontations that escalated to physical violence.

All this as tensions rise after a wave of historically restrictive state abortion laws went into effect to challenge the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Alabama, Missouri, Georgia and many others have passed fetal heartbeat bills that have triggered protests around the country, including in Boston.

No one was seriously hurt in the confrontation.

