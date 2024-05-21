BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of 40 to 50 pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested in Boston’s Seaport as President Joe Biden’s motorcade passed through the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters carried Palestinian flags and chanted “ceasefire now” as they marched down Congress Street. Biden is expected at a fundraiser in the Seaport later Tuesday evening.

His motorcade came down Summer Street, across the bridge, and into the Seaport at around 4:40 p.m. Biden arrived in Boston Tuesday after speaking to veterans and their families at a New Hampshire YMCA.

The group of protesters called on Biden to end all United States aid to Israel, with the demonstration starting around 3:30 p.m. They shut down traffic on both Congress and Summer streets.

Police have set up barricades along the street, causing the march to come to a standstill.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

