CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters at MIT began blocking Massachusetts Avenue and tearing down police barricades Monday evening, after officials asked students to leave the campus’ ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment or face suspensions.

Around 5:45 p.m., after a deadline for students to leave the encampment came and went, crowds remained on campus and police were seen nearby. Protesters were standing in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue, and had pushed down barricades and locked arms with each other on MIT’s campus.

Breaking: pro Palestinian protesters at MIT have just reclaimed the oval pulling down barricades and locking arms #7News pic.twitter.com/DMNdrorekb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 6, 2024

More than two weeks after the encampment formed, MIT President Sally Kornbluth in a message to the campus community asked students to leave the encampment on Kresge Lawn by 2:30 p.m. Those who did not leave the encampment before the deadline could face various suspensions depending on their level of involvement in the protest, according to a letter to students from MIT Chancellor Melissa Nobles.

Near 2:45 p.m., Cambridge police cruisers were spotted with their lights flashing near the MIT campus. Massachusetts State Police and MIT police were also on scene, as of 5 p.m.

Officers were beginning to separate pro-Palestinian protesters from pro-Israeli protesters.

Cambridge Police arriving at MIT where chanting from pro Palestinian protesters continues #7News pic.twitter.com/w3NIGHfmej — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 6, 2024

It’s unclear at the moment if police are planning to break up the MIT encampment as the crowds continue to grow on campus #7News pic.twitter.com/nRF9TpmzjD — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 6, 2024

“My team and I, as well as many faculty members, have engaged in extensive conversation with these students and have not interfered as they have continued their protest,” Kornbluth said in her letter. “However, given developments over the past several days, I must now take action to bring closure to a situation that has disrupted our campus.”

Kornbluth’s letter came after organizers announced plans for a MIT Community Support Rally Monday afternoon.

As protesters gathered under the eye of law enforcement from several agencies, some spoke with 7NEWS.

“They issued a threat of suspension to all students because the negotiations didn’t go the way the administration wanted it,” one student said. “Then, once the 2:30 deadline hit, as students were leaving, the police attacked some students.”

“Now we have some students still in the encampment,” the student continued. “President Sally sent in the police to beat on students.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters were still in place near 4 p.m. Monday. Pro-Israeli protesters gathered nearby with American flags and Israeli flags.

While some protesters remained in the actual MIT protest encampment, uniformed police officers lined up to prevent other protesters from joining them.

President says urgency stems from increasing safety concern

Earlier Monday, Kornbluth said her “sense of urgency” stems from “an increasing concern for the safety of our community.”

“Without our 24-hour staffing, students sleeping outside overnight in tents would be vulnerable,” she said. “And no matter how peaceful the students’ behavior may be, unilaterally taking over a central portion of our campus for one side of a hotly disputed issue and precluding use by other members of our community is not right.”

Kornbluth also voiced concern about the threat of outside interference and potential violence.

“We have all seen circumstances around encampments at some peer institutions degenerate into chaos,” she said.

“Our own campus has seen a variety of actions involving people from outside MIT, including a series of rallies organized by people who have no MIT affiliation,” Kornbluth later added.

Kornbluth acknowledged a pair of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian rallies on Friday stayed peaceful.

“But this apparent equilibrium required extraordinary preparation and enormous effort by hundreds of staff, faculty, and police, including, as the rallies were winding down, expert work by MIT Police to defuse several tense confrontations,” she said.

“I hoped these measures could be avoided through our efforts to engage the students in serious good-faith discussion,” Kornbluth said. “But recent events, and my responsibility to ensure the physical safety of our community, oblige us to act now.”

Encampments have popped up on campuses in the Boston area and beyond in recent weeks as student-demonstrators protest the war between Israel and Hamas.

Police have moved in on several demonstrations and made arrests.

Other encampments on campuses including Tufts University in Medford have ended with students breaking down their tents and leaving campus areas without major confrontations.

Elsewhere, demonstrations on campuses including the University of California, Los Angeles have led to clashes between protesters and counter-protesters.

Outside MIT, police cleared Boston-area encampments at Northeastern University and Emerson College last month. A protest encampment continued at Harvard University as of Monday afternoon, though the school’s interim president has also ordered students to leave the encampment or face suspensions.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)