BOSTON (WHDH) - Several pro-Palestinian activists who disrupted Mayor Michelle Wu’s State of the City Address on Tuesday night were taken into custody by Boston police, some of whom unfurled a giant banner that read, “Boston Complicit in Genocide.”

Despite the disruption as soon as she took the stage, Wu continued with her speech, and even addressed the demonstrators from the podium, saying, “This is democracy at work and we are a city for all voices.”

The demonstrators were quickly escorted from the building and led away by police officers to waiting police vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available about the number of those detained or the charges they were facing. Police say they will be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury District Court.

During her address, Wu focused on describing Boston as a home to all its residents and highlighted initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in the city.

Among them was a program beginning in February 2024 that will make it so on the first and second Sundays of each month, every BPS student and up to three family members will get free admission to the Boston Children’s Museum, the Franklin Park Zoo, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Science, and the New England Aquarium.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

