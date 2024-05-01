BOSTON (WHDH) - Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on Boston Common near the Emerson College campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Approximately 200 demonstrators were crowded around the intersection of Boylston and Tremont streets, calling on the college to announce divestments from the State of Israel.

Last week, 118 protesters were arrested and an encampment was cleared from the Boylston Place alley on Emerson’s campus.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)