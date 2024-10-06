BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched down Storrow Drive in Boston on Sunday afternoon in a demonstration calling for a ceasefire to end the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The march from the Mass. Ave Bridge down Storrow Drive shut down traffic in the area and forced state police to divert traffic away from the demonstration. Hundreds of people funneled from the march into the Back Bay, many holding signs and waving Palestinian flags.

Demonstrator Michal Fux said, “We don’t define ourselves as pro-Israel or pro-Palestine, if anything there is one sign that somebody holds that says pro-Israel equals pro-Palestine. So, we are definitely pro-ceasefire, humanitarian aid, diplomacy as the way to get there.”

Gal Kober agreed, saying, “Its heartening to see so many people come together on the same message. I hope this message starts to have some residence and effect.”

Regular traffic on Storrow Drive has since resumed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)