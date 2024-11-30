BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took their message to Black Friday shoppers in the Back Bay on Friday, swamping the Prudential Place and Copley Place as part of a nationwide demonstration.

The protest was meant to highlight the group’s dissatisfaction with the US providing financial support to Israel in their fight against Hamas in Gaza. Many waved flags and held signs urging shoppers not to support an economy that indirectly supports the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Boston police say the protesters were not in the mall for very long and there were no arrests.

The Prudential Center and Copley Place didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

