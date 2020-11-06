Pro-Trump rally against voter fraud held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Trump supporters gathered in Lexington on Friday to speak out against voter fraud.

Rally-goers could be seen carrying signs in support of President Donald Trump who is in a tight race with Democrat nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Demonstrators were met with counter protesters holding Black Lives Matter signs who said everyone should respect the outcome of the 2020 election.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)