BOSTON (WHDH) - A probation officer and little league umpire who was previously arraigned on child exploitation charges has been indicted on new offenses following a lengthy investigation, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Thursday.

Michael O’Reilly, of West Roxbury, is slated to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court next month on indictments charging him with trafficking a person for sexual servitude for enticing a minor to create and send him sexual images and videos, distribution of child sexual abuse materials, dissemination of a matter harmful to a minor, posing a child in a state of nudity, and three counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, Hayden’s office said in a news release.

O’Reilly had previously faced a judge in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court back in October 2021 to answer to charges of posing a child in a state of nudity, dissemination of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

O’Reilly has worked as a probation officer in Brookline District Court and he served as an umpire and umpire coordinator for Parkway Little League in West Roxbury.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing. That a public servant who held a position of trust in the community stands accused of exploiting children makes this case even more concerning,” Hayden said in the release. “I would like to thank all of our partners, locally, federally, and across jurisdictions, who have worked to hold this individual accountable.”

In October 2021, the Boston Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that an individual, later identified as O’Reilly, had shared sexual abuse material on the messenger app KIK, prompting an investigation led by detectives assigned to the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Human Trafficking Unit with assistance from members of Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and members of the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit.

Police later executed a search warrant at his home and and found electronics belonging to him that contained child sexual abuse material, according to investigators.

As the investigation continued, a search of O’Reilly’s KIK account revealed a relationship with a minor female in Iowa that was said to be memorialized in sexual images, videos, and audio files exchanged between the two, including those in which O’Reilly allegedly instructed the victim to create and share sexual images and videos.

Hayden’s office noted that many of the video files appear to have been recorded inside the Brookline District Court Probation Department.

