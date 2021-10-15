BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brookline probation officer who also works as a Little League umpire in Boston was arrested Thursday night on child pornography charges, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Michael O’Reilly, of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including posing a child in a state of nudity, dissemination of child pornography, and possession of child pornography, according to Rollins.

O’Reilly, who works as a probation officer assigned to Brookline District Court and serves as an umpire for Parkway Little League in Boston’s West Roxbury section, is accused of sharing sexual abuse material on a messenger app.

Boston police detectives launched an investigation into O’Reilly’s alleged actions earlier this month after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rollins said.

A search of O’Reilly’s home last week is said to have yielded items that contained child sexual abuse material.

A judge ordered O’Reilly to stay away from and have no contact with any child under 18 and have GPS monitoring.

He is due back in court on Dec. 1.

