BOSTON (WHDH) - A probationary Massachusetts State Police trooper is facing a charge of operating under the influence in connection with an off-duty crash in Boston that left a motorcyclist dead early Friday morning, authorities said.

Kristopher Carr, 25, of Monson, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a state police spokesman said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on the southbound side of Interstate 93 near Freeport Street around 1:30 a.m. found 51-year-old Christopher Zike, of Winthrop, suffering from serious injuries.

Zike was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old woman who was riding in Carr’s SUV suffered minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Carr lost control of his 2020 Ford Explorer, struck the median barrier, and came to a stop perpendicular to the two leftmost travel lanes, according to state police. Zike, who was riding a 1976 Honda CB750F, then struck Carr’s SUV.

Carr graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy last week and he was assigned to the Westfield Barracks.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Zike’s life and express our condolences to his family,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “Upon responding to the incident Troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted. We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the Department.”

Carr was relieved from duty overnight and is expected to be terminated on Friday.

