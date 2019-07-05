Probe prompts more than 800 driver license suspensions

BOSTON (AP) — More than 800 Massachusetts drivers have had their licenses suspended as officials continue to discover notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations that had not been acted on.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Friday investigators have searched more than 50 bins where workers were storing the notices since March 2018. Others notices were found in the Registry of Motor Vehicle archives.

The review was sparked by the June 21 New Hampshire motorcycle crash that killed seven. Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against the driver in the crash, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, but Massachusetts failed to act.

Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty.

The state is also hiring an outside firm to audit the agency.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s drafting legislation to tighten the state’s commercial driver requirements.

