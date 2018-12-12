BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will be donating their proceeds from a 50/50 raffle on Sunday to a fund set up for a fallen Worcester firefighter.

The Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 created a memorial fund for 36-year-old Christopher Roy’s daughter, Ava, after Roy lost his life in a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street early Sunday morning.

The Bruins will be hosting the 50/50 raffle to benefit the fund during their game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Fans wishing to purchase raffle tickets online can do so by visiting Bruins5050.org.

Anyone looking to make donations directly to the Ava Roy Fund can mail the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union at 34 Glennie St., Worcester, Mass., 01605.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)