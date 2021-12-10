BOSTON (WHDH) - The proceeds from Friday’s performance of “A Christmas Story” at Boston’s Wang Theatre went to Project Bread to help those in need.

“Food insecurity is still higher than it was pre-pandemic. We still have families across our state who are worried about accessing food and affording food,” said Project Bread President and CEO Erin McAleer.

Project Bread helps those in need access food, according to McAleer.

Prior to Friday night’s show, one of the performers presented McAleer a $2500 check on behalf of “A Christmas Story.”

