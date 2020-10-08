(WHDH) — The Bay State’s 72nd governor now has his very own bobblehead, with proceeds of the collectible item going toward a good cause.

The National Hall of Fame unveiled their bobblehead of Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday morning.

The bobblehead costs $25, with $5 of the proceeds going toward the Protect the Heroes fund to provide personal protective equipment to the nation’s healthcare workers.

So far, the sale of bobbleheads featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and others have raised $275,000 for the fund.

“During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Baker and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be releasing his bobblehead today.”

Baker bobbleheads can be purchased online and will ship in January.

