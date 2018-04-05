Procession, calling hours set for trooper killed in crash

EAST HARTFORD, CONN. (AP) — A Connecticut trooper killed in a highway crash last week is being honored and remembered with a large state police procession from a funeral home to the football stadium where calling hours and his funeral will be held.

State troopers loaded Trooper Kevin Miller’s casket into a hearse Thursday morning. They stopped at the Tolland barracks where Miller worked during the 30-mile trip to Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The procession included state police motorcycles and cruisers.

Calling hours for Miller are being held Thursday. His funeral will be held Friday morning at Rentschler Field.

The 49-year-old Miller died while on duty March 29 when his cruiser rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

