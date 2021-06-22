BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A procession and memorial service will be held Tuesday for a Braintree K9 who was shot and killed during an ambush involving a wanted man earlier this month.

The remains of K9 Kitt will be transported from Cartwright funeral home in Braintree to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, where the memorial service will take place.

Two officers and Kitt were shot after responding to a reported domestic incident inside an apartment complex on McCusker Drive just before 1 p.m. on June 4, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Three police officers, including a K9 handler, entered the woods but encountered heavy gunfire from the suspect, according to Morrissey. Kitt, a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department, was killed by the initial wave of gunfire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at Milton Hospital.

7NEWS later learned that Kitt jumped on top of his handler as the gunshots were exchanged in order to save that officer’s life.

Both officers have since been released from the hospital.

Those who would like to pay respects to Kitt can line the procession route. It’s slated to begin at 10 a.m. The service at Gillette starts at 11 a.m. and is reserved to friends, family, and law enforcement.

