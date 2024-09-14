NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A procession will be held Saturday as the body of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia will be transported from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston.

State police said the 25-year-old had the oath of office administered to him in his final hours of life. He was surrounded by family, loved ones, and classmates during the bilingual ceremony, which culminated with him being pinned with his trooper badge.

Officials say Delgado was at the training academy in New Braintree when he went into a medical crisis during a defensive tactics exercise.

In a statement, Gov Maura Healey said, “I’m heartbroken about the loss of Massachusetts State Police Trainee Enrique Delgado Garcia, who had committed himself to a career protecting the people of Massachusetts. He was a beloved member of his academy class, known for his compassion and devotion to service. This is a devastating time for all who knew and loved him, and we are holding Enrique’s family and his State Police community in our hearts.”

The Worcester resident entered the 90th Recruit Training Troop in April and the class will graduate on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the DCU Center in Worcester. His death is being reviewed by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

