Procession plans announced for fallen Marion firefighter

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - Marion fire officials have announced the tentative plans for transporting the body of fallen firefighter Thomas Nye, who died in the line of duty Wednesday morning.

Nye, 76, was transported by a procession of fire engines Thursday morning from Tobey Hospital in Wareham to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Mashpee, where he will undergo an autopsy.

Following the autopsy, Nye’s body will be taken in a procession from the medical examiner’s office to Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home on County Road in Mattapoisett. The procession is expected to leave at 2 p.m. and arrive at the funeral home between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Nye served as a call firefighter with the Marion Fire Department for 45 years.

He responded to and helped extinguish a chimney fire on Point Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday and then returned home, where he suffered what is believed to be a cardiac incident and collapsed early Wednesday morning.

Nye was taken to Tobey Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

