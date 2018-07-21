BOSTON (AP) — A man has been arrested in Massachusetts for allegedly selling drugs while working in a produce tent at a market.

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Florentino Figueroa-Barragan at an outdoor fruit and vegetable sale area called Haymarket in Boston on Friday.

They say Figueroa-Barragan was engaged in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction behind a dumpster.

Police watched two supposed interactions before arresting him and confiscating 43 bags of heroin, 14 bags of cocaine and over six hundred dollars.

Figueroa-Barragan is charged with distribution of Class A drugs and will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. His attorney could not be immediately identified.

