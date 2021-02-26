LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The community producer of a local television show has been suspended after a Lowell school committee member used a racial slur during an episode Wednesday.

Lowell TeleMedia Center made the decision to suspend the membership of John McDonough, who produces the show “City Life,” for 90 days after his guest, school committee member Robert Hoey, used anti-Semitic language to describe a former employee of the Lowell Public Schools.

McDonough’s term on the LTC Board of Directors has also been terminated, LTC announced.

“The LTC leadership reaffirms our commitment to not allowing our platform to be used to spread anti-Semitism and discriminatory language of any sort,” LTC wrote in a statement. “The mission of LTC is to strengthen the City of Lowell as a community media and education center that empowers, connects, and informs all residents, businesses, and organizations in the city. Hatred and discrimination have no place in this mission.”

Lowell Mayor John Leahy called for the resignation of Hoey following the incident.

The Superintendent of Lowell Public Schools said he has spoken to Hoey and expects him to take part in anti-racism and anti-bias training.

Hoey did not respond to 7NEWS’ attempts to get a comment.

