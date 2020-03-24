(WHDH) — A Pennsylvania man with plenty of spare time on his hands as he practices social distancing turned an old school hit into a timely tune.

Nick Savino, who owns a production company, remixed “Can’t Touch This” with some friendly coronavirus reminders.

“Stay safe, stay clean, I really hate Covid-19,” he sang. “Can’t touch this.”

The Penn State grad says he was inspired from a coronavirus music playlist he found online and decided to remix the MC Hammer hit.

“And I was like hmm, ‘Can’t Touch This’ would kind of fit into that, and I was like, what could I do, ’cause I just love to do creative work, that could inspire people and give a smile,” Savino said.

Aside from the words, all the music heard is made from the sounds of cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

“Over the course of several days, I edited it. I did all the music and the instrumentals, the recordings and the lyrics. Took me a couple of days and here we are now,” he added.

He is hoping people stay safe, clean and laugh a little amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The main purpose to make it was to bring some smiles and laughs to people,” he said. “It’s a rough time for everyone.”

