HOUSTON (WHDH) — Do you love sleeping? Have you ever thought about making it your profession?

If you answered yes, you’re in luck. Mattress Firm is hiring a Snoozetern to test out different beds this fall.

The paid position in Houston will join the company’s social media team as the resident napper.

The intern will test out various mattresses and make regular video content capturing their experiences.

You must be proficient in napping and passionate about sleeping and comfort to apply.

Applications are being accepted until May 3.

