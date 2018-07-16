HOUSTON (WHDH) — Do you love sleeping? Have you ever thought about making it your profession?

If you answered yes, you’re in luck. Mattress Firm is hiring a Snoozetern to test out different beds this fall.

The newly created position in Houston will join the company’s social media team as the resident napper.

“We are excited to hire our first ever Snoozetern,” said Scott Thaler, chief marketing officer. “It’s not every day that an intern is hired to sleep on the job, but that’s just one of many perks.”

Along with testing out various mattresses, the intern will make regular video content capturing their experiences.

You must be proficient in napping and passionate about sleeping and comfort to apply.

Applications are being accepted until July 23.

