Professor at FL college requires students who are late to class to dance

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (WHDH) — A college professor in Florida requires students who are late to class to dance.

The professor, who teaches at Keiser University’s Pembroke Pines campus, gives students a verbal warning: If you’re late, prepare to bust a move.

The professor does not grade the dancing, but does lower students’ participation grades if they decide to opt out of dancing.

One of the professor’s students did try to impress everyone with his dance moves and the video has gone viral, getting over 9-million views in two days.

The student said he was unaware of his classmates filming him, and was also unaware of the fact they posted the video on Twitter. But he is now saying he hopes to be invited on the Ellen Show.

Soooo the video that got viral was my second time getting to my American LITerature class, this was the first one about a week agooooo!!! In case you didn’t noticed, I’m a student. The professor was sitting at the podium and died of laughter 😂 pic.twitter.com/9AbATxWTLa — Brandon Goderich (@bgod91) March 27, 2018

