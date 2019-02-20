NEW YORK (WHDH) — A New York professor went viral after posting images of his decades-old Apple IIe computer on Twitter Saturday night.

John Pfaff said the electronic had been sitting in his parent’s attic for decades and when he turned it on, it still worked.

He found games, old homework assignments, and a 30-year-old letter from his dad, who passed away a year ago.

The Apple IIe was released in 1983.

It was the third model in the Apple II series and boasted features like the ability to use both upper and lower case letters.

All models of this computer were discontinued in 1993.

