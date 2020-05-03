Project Bread holding virtual Walk for Hunger

BOSTON (WHDH) - While Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger has been cancelled, people can still hit the streets — while socially distancing — to raise money for the organization.

The organization is letting “virtual walkers” register and create fundraisers, and many people have already signed up to walk around in their neighborhoods.

“I just want to thank all of our dedicated walkers for being out there, I know many of you are doing a walk around the neighborhood or doing a mile or socially distancing or safely doing a lot longer,” said Project Bread President Erin McAleer. “Thank you for being a part of this community we are grateful to all of you.”

The organization hopes to raise $2 million this year and has already raised $850,000.

