Project Bread kicks off 50th annual Walk for Hunger

BOSTON (WHDH) — Project Bread kicked off its 50th annual Walk for Hunger at an event in Boston on Monday.

Proceeds from the walk benefit Project Bread, a local organization dedicated to ending hunger in Massachusetts.

Attending Monday’s celebration was 7’s Kim Khazei, along with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

“There is not a community in this country that is hunger-free. There is not a congressional district that is hunger-free. It is everywhere,” said McGovern.

The walk, sponsored in part by 7News, will take place on Sunday, May 6. Walsh told the crowd he hopes the 50th walk will be the best one yet.

To register for the walk, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)