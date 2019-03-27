Project Bread kicks off ‘walk season’ with event in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations are underway for the 51st annual Walk for Hunger.

Project Bread celebrated the official start of “walk season” with a kickoff event in Boston emceed by 7News anchor Kris Anderson.

Walkers and community partners came together to raise money for anti-hunger programs across the state.

One guest speaker, Joe Ellia, opened up about his story and why giving back means so much.

“It keeps me humble,” he said. “I know what it’s like to struggle, to not be able to put food on your table, for your wife and kid, and for me to give back now, where I’m at in my career and my place in life, it means the world to me.”

This year’s Walk for Hunger takes place on May 5.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)