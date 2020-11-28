‘Project Night Night’ bringing bedtime care packages to 200 kids

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wrentham woman is making sure hundreds of kids feel safe at bedtime.

“Project Night Night” volunteers are creating care packages of a new security blanket, a book, a pair of pajamas and a stuffed animal for children living in homeless shelter. The project began in California and Krisha Zito has organized a chapter based out of Wrentham for the past three years that is donating packages to 200 kids.

“I watch my children every night get into nice warm PJs and we read books every night and they have their favorite stuffed animal. The whole mission behind Project Night Night is to bring that comfort and that security that children deserve so I think its very impactful,” Zito said.

