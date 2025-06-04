BOSTON (WHDH) - With students all over the country enjoying prom season, some babies in Boston got to experience a dance of their own.

The Boston Public Library teamed up with some of its neighbors to host this year’s Baby Prom.

“This year, we were really excited when the Fairmont Copley partnered with us and is hosting the prom in a space that is so beautiful,” said Maggie Levine, of the Boston Public Library.

The iconic hotel has hosted hundreds of glamorous proms over the years and this free event was no less special.

Boston’s littlest party-goers were invited to dress in their fanciest, most fun outfits for a big day out.

“We have corsages waiting for all of the Baby Prom attendees, made of tissue paper. And we’re going to be giving limo rides in wagons around the room,” Levine said.

Other activities included photo booths, toys, play areas, a dance floor, and Lego items provided to the Boston Public Library through the company’s recent $1 million grant.

Parents say it was an enchanted morning, and fun for the whole family.

“We’re so thankful for the library putting together this amazing event. We really appreciated being included in these activities,” one parent said.

“You try to find different things you want to do with these kids and this is like a new kind of play date, so that’s pretty cool,” another said.

Organizers say a number of the activities at the prom were chosen to help children learn early literacy skills, which will help them learn to read later on.

