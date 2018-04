(WHDH) — A potential treatment for peanut allergies is showing promising results according to researchers.

They say testing the new nasal spray on allergic mice effectively prevented them from experiencing some of the symptoms after being exposed to peanuts.

Researchers are now working to determine how long mice will remain protected.

