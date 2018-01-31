(AP) — Propane dealers are urging customers to stock up now, before the next cold snap.

The Propane Gas Association is asking customers who don’t have automatic deliveries to check their supply now and schedule deliveries at least 10 days in advance.

The cold stretch from late December into January caused an unexpected increase in demand. Michael Todd from the New Hampshire governor’s office said demand for propane and oil was up by as much as 45 percent and that propane supplies are currently low.

Several ships in route to New England with propane should alleviate the shortage.

Paul Bogan from Sea-3 propane terminal in Newington, New Hampshire, said, “You could say it’s coming in the nick of time.”

