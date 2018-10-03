Propane gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A propane gas leak at a building that is under construction in Concord has prompted evacuations and road closures Wednesday afternoon.

Officials inspecting the Emerson Umbrella building on Stow Street about 1 p.m. ordered everyone out of the area when a piece equipment hit the valve of a 1,000-gallon underground propane tank and caused a leak.

Residents and businesses in the immediate area have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

“The concern was the gas in the area and gas around the houses,” Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said. “We were getting very, very high readings.”

Fire crews have blocked off surrounding roads in the area, including Main Street at Thoreau, Walden, Stow, and Everett streets. A nearby afterschool program has been relocated.

Crews are work to bring the situation under control but officials say efforts could take several hours.

