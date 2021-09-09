WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at a school in Wakefield were dismissed early on Thursday following a propane leak, officials said.

The Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School was evacuated shortly before the start of the school day, according to Superintendent David DiBarri and Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan.

Firefighters responding to a report of an odor of propane in the building just after 7 a.m. learned that gas was emanating from an area where metal fabrication classes are taught.

All classes were canceled for the day to allow for proper ventilation of the building.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The source of the leak remains under investigation.

