Propane tank explodes at AZ airport, injuring three

MESA, AZ (WHDH) — An investigation is underway at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport after a propane tank exploded, sending multiple people to the hospital.

Officials said workers were moving a propane tank on airport property when it exploded, sending pieces of it flying through the air.

The explosion injured three workers, one seriously. That worker was airlifted to a nearby trauma center where he underwent surgery. The other two workers were treated on scene and were released.

An airport official said, “It didn’t result in an actual fire, so it was pretty rapid. There were projectiles that went as far as a football field.We believe it may be a piece of the turbine itself. We believe it may be part of the materials they do compressed natural gas transfers to …”

Airport officials said the explosion happened far away from the terminal, so there was no harm or damage done to any airport operations.

OSHA is now investigating the incident.

3 people injured w/ 1 seriously injured as rslt of explosion south of air traffic control tower; occurred during transfer of CNG (compressed natural gas). Occurred away from runway. @gatewayairport w/ @GilbertFireDept & @MesaPD pic.twitter.com/iRYx0WtSK1 — Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) February 7, 2018

