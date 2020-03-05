NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A car fire caused small propane tanks to explode in Norfolk last Friday morning.

A security camera captured the vehicle engulfed in flames around 2:30 a.m.

Multiple explosions could be seen as a result of propane tanks in the car, according to the Norfolk Fire Department.

Numerous residents who live near the center of town reported hearing the explosions.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Fire officials say it was accidental in nature.

