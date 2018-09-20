Property owner kills 3 cubs going after honey

TAMWORTH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say three bear cubs have been shot and killed after they and their mother got into a beehive in Tamworth.

Fish and Game officials say a man who had been having problems with the bears going after his chickens and beehives for several days killed the cubs on Wednesday.

State law allows someone to kill wild animals on their property that are damaging crops, poultry or domestic animals. But the state also helps property owners with fencing and other measures to prevent that.

