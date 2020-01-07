Proposal to eliminate several Minor League Baseball teams threatens future of beloved Lowell Spinners

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A proposal that seeks to eliminate dozens of Minor League Baseball teams is threatening the future of baseball in Lowell.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and minor league teams is set to expire at the end of the 2020 season, according to Baseball America. If the new reorganization proposal is adopted when the current agreement lapses, 41 cities would lose teams and thousands of minor league baseball players would be left without work.

Bay State Congresswoman Lori Trahan led a community meeting in the Lowell Spinners’ clubhouse on Tuesday in an effort to save the beloved ballclub.

“The Lowell Spinners is as much a part of this city as the national park, the Merrimack River, the university,” Trahan said. “It really has provided an unbelievable night out for so many people, not just in Lowell, but across the region.”

Trahan also stressed that the proposal would harm the Greater Lowell area, as well as other cities that rely on Minor League Baseball as a boost to the economy.

