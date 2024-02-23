DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A skeleton kitchen crew operating inside the former Victory Grill in Dedham has been feeding migrants who are being housed in the hotel next door since last Friday.

But that’s as far as the reach will go.

A proposal to expand the services to a vacant building was turned down at a Dedham Zoning Board meeting Wednesday night, when the panel refused a special permit that would’ve allowed the kitchen crew to make food for migrants being housed in hotels in other towns.

The request came from Giri Dedham, which is part of the Giri Hotel Management.

Nine of the company’s hotels are currently under contract with the state’s emergency assistance shelter program — but only its Quincy and Dedham locations are equipped with kitchens.

The proposal rejection doesn’t mean anything will change with the shelter or food being provided at the hotel in Dedham.

It just means they won’t be expanding their reach to other hotels in the program.

