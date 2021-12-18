PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Plans to build a new public high school on the site of a former minor league baseball stadium in Rhode Island are moving forward.

A subcommittee of the Pawtucket School Committee voted Thursday to recommend the full panel pursue developing the idea for the city’s McCoy Stadium, WJAR-TV reports.

The city-owned property had been the longtime home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, a triple-A affiliate of the MLB’s Boston Red Sox that decamped to a new stadium in Worcester, Massachusetts earlier this year.

The proposed $302.5 million project would build a high school big enough to accommodate 2,500 students, the station reports. That would allow the city to combine students from two of its public high schools — Tolman High and Shea High.

Pawtucket’s third high school, the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts, is located across the street from the stadium.

“Our students deserve a modern, 21st-century learning environment that prepares them for success, and I am confident that is exactly what this concept will do,” said Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement. “This project would take advantage of a city-owned asset, turning the now sadly vacant McCoy Stadium site into a vibrant campus for learning, career exploration, athletics, and community activities.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)