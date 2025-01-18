A proposed bill could soon restrict students’ access to cell phones in school.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, alongside several lawmakers, partially cites children becoming distracted by them as a reason for introducing the bill.

“They’re attention absorption devices,” said Malcolm Rivers, former public school educator. “They’re designed to absorb your attention.”

The bill aims to ban cell phones and personal electronic devices during school hours.

In a statement, Attorney General Campbell says “…We are taking bold steps to create learning environments free from distraction… And a digital landscape that prioritizes the well-being of our youth.”

The bill also recommends standards for social media companies to encourage responsible use.

Legislators who back it hope this would help put the mental health of students first.

Former public school teacher Georgina Rivers says she saw, firsthand, the impact cell phones have had in the classroom.

“[A detriment] to their learning and their attention span, but then also the drama that happens on social media spills over into the classroom,” said Rivers. “And so conflicts between students can detract from the learning environment.”

Some say there are other concerns to take into account before the bill moves forward.

“Some basic uses like calling a parent or things like that should be taken into account, but I think overall it might be a good thing,” said Siddartha Kahali, a resident of Massachusetts.

Zoe Balk says it was important to be able to communicate with her family when she was in high school, and there was a threat, that ultimately was a false alarm.

“It was nice to be able to contact your mother and tell her I was okay and all of those things,” Balk said.

Balk believes a proper balance can be achieved with this bill to benefit everyone.

“I think something along the lines of, like, if there’s a way to shut down Wi-Fi access to Instagram or Facebook, or these more distracting sites,” Balk said.