NEW YORK (WHDH) — A city council proposal in New York might make a lot of workers happy.

The proposal could allow employees to ignore work-related calls and emails while at home.

If passed, employers with at least 10 workers would be banned from requiring employees from responding to communications after work hours.

No action could be taken against workers.

Businesses would be fined at least $250 for each offense.

