Proposed bill would pay Americans $2K a month until economy bounces back from coronavirus crisis

(WHDH) — A pair of House Democrats have proposed a new bill that would pay Americans who are 16 years of age and older $2,000 a month until the economy bounces back from the coronavirus crisis.

Rep. Tim Ryan, of Ohio, and Rep. Ro Khanna, of California, are pushing a new bill titled the “Emergency Money for the People Act.”

Anyone old enough to drive a car would be paid $2,000 each month, according to a press release issued by Ryan’s office.

Those who earn under $130,000 would receive cash payments from the federal government for at least six months if the bill is passed.

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” Ryan said in the release. “Many Ohioans are just receiving – or about to receive – the first cash payment we passed in the CARES Act. Now it’s time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief for those who have been hardest hit in this pandemic.”

Khanna added, “A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn’t going to cut it. Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work. Members on both sides of the aisle are finally coming together around the idea of sending money out to people. Rep. Ryan and I are urging leadership to include this bill in the fourth COVID relief package to truly support the American working class.”

The payments would not count as income in order to protect eligibility for any of the income-based state or federal government assistance programs, according to Ryan and Khanna.

